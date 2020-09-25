ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has rolled out a plan to make the state of Illinois rely on 100% renewable energy by 2050.
The plan states eight different principles, or steps, on how the state plans to accomplish this goal. Some of the principles include electrifying the transportation sector and supporting communities transitioning to clean energy.
The executive director of Illinois Environmental Council, Jennifer Walling, said the state of Illinois is right on track to reach this goal. She said the plan is "absolutely feasible, and it is a ramp up to meet that goal. It very much matches the way that we planned other energy within the state. We have the technology to get there and a phased in approach of this."
Walling also mentioned how beneficial this plan can be for the state economy. She said investing in this initiative can bring the state thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Champaign County is doing its part to reach this goal. The University of Illinois is one of the top universities to use renewable energy on campus.
The University of Illinois Solar Farm 2.0 is a project currently underway. It involves a 54-acre solar panel farm that will generate 20,000 megawatt hours of electricity every year.
The interim director of the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment at the U of I, Madhu Khanna, said the university has been trying to reduce its energy use and use more solar and wind energy.
Khanna also said local businesses in Champaign-Urbana have been turning to solar energy.
