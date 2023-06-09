SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois will soon require new or renovated homes and multi-unit residential buildings to have conduits to charge electric vehicles.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 40 into law Friday, and this change will apply to new and existing houses, apartments, and condo properties.
Democratic leaders said this change will help reduce vehicle emissions and expand the market for electric vehicles.
"We have walked this legislation back from being EV ready to being EV capable to save people money," said Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). "If you had to retrench into a building after it was built, you're putting about a 75% additional cost on that. It is incumbent upon us to have these conduits in."
Although, Republican lawmakers are concerned that many property owners won't agree to this mandate.
"I think we should be incentivizing people to put these mandated electric charging systems into residential homes, either single family or multi-family," said Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles). "Give them the incentive to put them in rather than a mandate that makes them spend the money to install them."
The plan passed out of the Senate on a partisan 39-16 vote with Sen. Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) voting present on March 29.
Sponsors said the cost for EV charging infrastructure should be under $1,000. House Democrats also said charging cars is "a lot less expensive than buying gas" and that the state should ensure equitable access to chargers.
"Electric cars are the future. Most people charge at home, and we need to make sure that they have the capability to charge at home," said House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston).
The plan passed out of the House on a 69-38 vote with Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) voting present on May 4.
This new law takes effect on January 1.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
