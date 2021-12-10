DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker officially signed the $250 million Reimagine Public Safety Act into law
Pritzker said over the next three years, the funding will be used to reduce violence in neighborhoods across the state.
"No law can change the past or give back a life. But what we can do, we must do, and thanks to the reimagine public safety plan, we are putting unprecedented effort on the ground to save lives," the governor said.
Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton said gun violence is an issue that affects us all and this legislation can provide resources to those in need.
"Gun violence affects all of us as a state and we are all a part of the solution in our cities, towns and neighborhoods and the people who live in them who feel the effects of this epidemic," Stratton said.
Funding will go to organizations who can provide evidence-based violence interruption and prevention, youth development and trauma-based services.
The state hopes taking a proactive rather than reactive approach will prevent unnecessary deaths, like what Angela Hurlock with the Chicago Housing Authority experienced in her family.
"Twenty-five and a half years ago I stood over a coffin of my young cousin and there weren't these types of resources," she said. "Now, we have these kinds of resources. We have people who are out on the streets, organizations who are out doing the work so people can put down the guns pick up a job, pick up a home, just pick up a hand and say you know what there is a better way than this."
Funding applications are now available for organizations on the front lines of violence prevention.
Pritzker also said more opportunities for funding will be made available in the coming weeks.
