GENEVA LAKE, Wisc. (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker was warned about speeding during a family boat trip in Wisconsin.
NBC Chicago reports authorities gave the governor the warning at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7 on Williams Bay at Geneva Lake. At that time, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh told the Chicago Tribune Pritzker was traveling at 41 miles per hour – a number over the 35 mile-per-hour speed limit that's active during weekend hours on the lake, which run from 12 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
The spokeswoman said Pritzker was “enjoying a weekend at the lake with his family” and wouldn’t provide any other information to the newspaper.
Per the station, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said the warning did not come from them. Geneva Lake Law Enforcement did not immediately respond to a media request for comment.