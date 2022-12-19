DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Professional basketball player Darius Adams is in China preparing for his upcoming season. With help from his family and friends back in Decatur, he was able to organize a toy drive for his own community.
According to Team Adams, Adams has been working on creating an event like this for three years now. His family and friends could finally make that happen this holiday season.
“This is something that Darius Adams put together. I’m apart of team Adams, that’s my best friend so this is something he’s been working on this is probably like his third year he’s been trying to do it so this year we finally had the time and so we put it together.” said best friend of Adams, Itavian Gause.
Sunday, they were able to give-away over 200 toys for those less fortunate in the community. Kids at the event could enter a raffle for a chance to win some toys as well.
“I feel like people should come out because it’s a community event and we actually giving back. It’s free of charge, we just came out, had a good time, for the community. Do something for the kids, it’s something to do as a family you know.” said Gause.
Adams hopes to make this an annual event for the people in Decatur to enjoy every holiday season.
