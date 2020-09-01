SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A total of 10 men accused of attempting to entice minors for sexual activity were arrested over the weekend in Springfield, prosecutors said.
According to affidavits, the men used social media apps to contact and engage with people who they believed to be minors. Prosecutors said they had the intent of meeting with these minors for sexual activity.
The suspects are charged with attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity in separate criminal complaints. The list of people arrested includes:
- Charles E. Brinkley, 51, of Festus, Mo., presently working in Jacksonville, Ill.;
- Rafael Mercado Berrios, aka Jose Berrios, 41, of the 1200 block of N. 4th St., Springfield;
- Zachary Jones, 33, of the 200 block of S. Parker Ave., Springfield;
- James Simons, Jr. 28, of the 200 block of N. Illinois St., Springfield;
- Matthew Faubel, 49, of the 300 block of N. Lincoln Ave., Springfield;
- Jason King, 35, of Assumption, Ill.;
- Matthew Wetzel, 35, of the 800 block of W. Edwards St., Springfield;
- Shondell Hodges, 47, of Chicago;
- Stacey Furlow, 59, of the 3700 block of Peoria Rd., Springfield; and,
- James Hammonds, 20, of the 1800 block of Gregory Ct., Springfield.
Complaints against the suspects were unsealed Monday. Each suspect made in appearance in federal court via teleconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins. They were ordered detained pending hearings, which are scheduled for later during the week of Aug. 31.
If found guilty, each suspect would face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
The investigation that led to these arrests was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the help of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Springfield Police Department and the Illinois State Police.
