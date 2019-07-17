SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A police officer who fired gunshots at a suspect in Springfield will not face charges, authorities concluded.
The officer-involved shooting happened on the early morning of June 28, when police responded to a Carnoustie Drive address for a reported domestic disturbance. Officers said they followed Chad J. Robbins, 36, as he left the scene in a black Ford F-150 truck and returned.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said Robbins left the vehicle and was ordered to get back in by police. He's accused of then pulling out a black handgun from the truck.
Wright said body camera footage showed police spent six minutes trying to de-escalate, telling Robbins to "get on the ground" and "move away from the gun, don't do anything rash", among other statements. They said Robbins shouted "numerous and specific threats" at officers.
Springfield Officer Charles Peters heard police requesting assistance over radio, according to a press release, and rushed to the scene. He then positioned himself with a rifle.
At that point, Wright said an officer could be heard saying "he's pointing a gun at us" before Peters gave a final "drop the gun" warning. He said Peters then fired six rounds. Three of those rounds hit Robbins, who had gunshot wounds in his left shoulder, abdomen and right inner thigh.
Robbins was then hospitalized. On July 10, a Sangamon County Grand Jury indicted him on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, three charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card.
Wright said the investigation found Peters acted within the law when he fired the shots because police are allowed to use potentially deadly force if they reasonably believe the force could stop death or great bodily harm to themselves or others.
"Under the totality of the circumstances reflected by the ISP investigation, Officer Peters was justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm," Wright said. "This tragic incident illustrates the grave risks our police officers encounter every time they put on the uniform.
They are regularly exposed to dangerous situations, like this one, which require split-second decisions in the face of potential great bodily harm or death to themselves or innocent bystanders. The ISP investigation revealed that Officers Peters rushed to the aid of his fellow officers and neutralized a clear and present danger to himself and others."