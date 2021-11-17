ILLINOIS (WAND) - "Orange Crush" and "Scoopy Doo" - those are just a few names of snow plows the public helped the Illinois Department of Transportation come up with.
IDOT held a contest for the public to help name plows so they can be tracked online in the winter. Winning names out of more than 700 entries were announced Wednesday.
The "Orange Crush" name is for the plow in Riverton. "Scoopy Doo" is Quincy's plow.
IDOT hopes the change will encourage people to keep an eye out on the road for plows.
The department also let the community sign plow blades!
Click here to track winter weather conditions through Getting Around Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.