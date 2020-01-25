OKLAHOMA CITY (WAND) - A rescue is looking after a special puppy, who appears to be born with three ears.
The puupy's name is Trip and he was given to Mutt Misfits, a rescue group who takes in animals with illnesses, injuries and special needs.
The rescue is working to raise money for a CT scan to take a closer look at Trip's ear.
Rescuer Heather Hernandez says the puppy has a few health issues such as seizure and balance problems. She hopes the CT scan can provide some answers.
"So we can tell it's definitely connected like greater than just the skin," sayid Hernandez. "It's not just like a skin tag, but what exactly it leads to only the CT is going to tell us."