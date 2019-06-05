DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - During the month of June the Dewitt County Museum will host their annual "Quilted Keepsakes" quilt show at the C.H. Moore Homestead.
The show will feature quilts exhibited throughout the Victorian mansion and will include antique quilts from the Dewitt County Museum's collections, as well as vintage and contemporary loaned pieces from private collections.
"This shows a sense of community pride," explained Joey Woolridge, museum director. "You are taking pride in your heritage and family air looms, and you are taking pride in the face that we have so many contemporary quilters in our area."
The quilts can be viewed during regular museum hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information call 217-935-6066 or e-mail chmoore.homestead@gmail.com.