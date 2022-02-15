DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An aspiring local rapper seemed to impress when he performed during Super Bowl weekend.
Charles Quigless III, who goes by the rap name C-Quig, is a Millikin University student and a St. Louis native. He just performed at the 21st annual charity fashion show hosted by the Off the Field NFL Players' Wives Association, known as Fashion on a Spectrum. The show took place on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.
C-Quig's show was in front of a crowd that featured NBA hall-of-famer Magic Johnson and NFL legends from the past and present.
The celebration benefited the HollyRod Foundation, which supports families affected by autism. Quigless was diagnosed with autism at two years old.
"The whole crowd just went insane. There was a standing ovation," Quigless said. "Ever since 10, I've just been getting booked for all these shows and the whole thing has just been insane."
His extended play "Focus" is available on all music streaming platforms.
