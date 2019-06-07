MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – The third annual RC fest has started in Monticello.
The Horizon Hobby RC Fest brings together enthusiasts of radio-controlled cars, trucks, airplanes, helicopters and drones for the largest event of its kind in the Midwest. There are competitions, displays of RC merchandise from vendors and other activities.
“If you're already an RC enthusiast, imagine being surrounded by bashing competitions, howling jets, scale warbirds, intense off-road racing…everything that gets your adrenaline flowing, everywhere you look,” a press release from organizers said. “At RC Fest, the action is nearly non-stop.”
The schedule for the event, which is held at Eli Field, is as follows:
- Friday, June 7: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, June 8: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday, June 9: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Air events and surface events, along with an air camp, barrage kit camp, activities for kids and other things to do await at the festival. For more information, visit the event website.