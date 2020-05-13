SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Voters in Shelby County will see a non-binding referendum on their ballot come November.
Wednesday morning, in a vote of 12-7 the Shelby County board voted in favor of adding a referendum on the ballot that would ask voters if they believe the state should separate Chicago from the rest of the state of Illinois and form a new state.
This is a non-binding public question that will appear on the November 3rd, 2020 general election ballots.
