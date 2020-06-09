CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Tuesday marks three years since the kidnapping and killing of University of Illinois scholar YingYing Zhang. To many, this case still feels very recent.
YingYing Zhang was only 26-years-old when her life was taken from her. The University of Illinois Police Department's Interim Chief, Matt Myrick says it's a day he will never forget. He says each year he marks it on his calendar to serve as a reminder for him and his co-workers why they do what they do. As he sits and reflects, he remembers his department getting the call on a Friday from her friends.
"I remember I got involved on it either Sunday or Monday, got briefed up and we knew something was drastically wrong. People had been collecting some information over the weekend and on that money things just went into full force," said Myrick.
He says though he knows YingYing's family will never take away the pain that they have experienced, he hopes they can have comfort in one thing:
"I am heartbroken and sorry that they had to go through this. I wish this had never happened. I hope they can take some comfort knowing We were able to identify and arrest the suspect. He was successfully prosecuted and will spend the rest of his life in prison. That doesn't make up for their loss. But, from a police perspective that's what we can do for them," he said.
As life carries on it's easy to forget, but it's important for him to remind himself and his staff that there's more work ahead.
Associate Chancellor, Robin Kaler with the University of Illinois says it's still heartbreaking to reflect.
"We created a memorial garden in the place she was last seen. We also worked with her family to create a memorial fund for her. That has raised over $70,000.
"Her family felt very strongly about creating a fund for international students who are facing some sort of crisis. Whether they are traveling to get family here or get a student home, housing, or food. Whatever they may need in a critical emergency," said Kaler.
She says as she sits and reflects, the image of YingYing's mother crosses her mind. She recalls YinYing's mother being so distraught to the point where she couldn't physically fly out to the United States when the case first started.
As she has gotten to know the Zhang family, she is reminded that YingYing was kind and beautiful.
"Just thinking about her mom and what that's gotta be like to not have your daughter there ever again, she said.
Her remains have not been found. Christensen was sentenced to life in prison.
