(WAND) - A second Illinois lawmaker said he plans to take legal action against Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order, according to multiple reports.
Illinois Rep. John Cabello, who represents the 68th District, said he will file his lawsuit in Winnebago County before the end of day on Tuesday, according to reports from the Washington Examiner.
This comes just one day after Rep. Darren Bailey won a temporary restraining order against the governor's mandate.
“I hope it sends a wake-up call to the governor,” Cabello told reporters. “The guy is acting like a dictator. There are ways of safeguarding yourself, but when you demand that the citizens’ assets are closed and since they still have to pay for them and not use them, I have an issue with that.”
An appeal against Bailey has already been filed by Pritzker.
The state’s stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 30, but has been extended to May 30. Pritzker says that the order remains in effect, and that he is confident that the ruling against him will be overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.