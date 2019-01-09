CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana resident is asking the Champaign City Council to look into a claim on CorruptCU.com about alleged misconduct by police in a 2015 arrest.
The News Gazette reports an open letter published on the website in December talks about the arrest of 31-year-old Christopher Hansen of Urbana in August 2015.
Hansen was accused of snatching a woman's purse in downtown Champaign.
Charges against him were dismissed in October 2015 due to, "insufficient evidence to proceed or prove beyond a reasonable doubt," the News Gazette reports.
Hansen wrote online that his arrest was a, "saga (that) involved a corrupt, violent and incompetent police force, a savage and malignant county jail, willfully negligent news agencies and a downright malicious close friend of the past Mayor of Champaign."
The News Gazette said during the Champaign City Council meeting, Tamara Buch of Urbana asked council members about the alleged mistreatment.
Buch wants the council to look into the arrest.
The News Gazette said Kenton Elmore, a member of the city's human relations commission and use of force review board, also called for more transparency from the police department.
Some council members said the police department is already transparent and praised the work of the police chief.