PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Helping youth without an address - that's the goal of Hopes and Dreams Inc. in Paris.
This week, the organization is opening a new endeavor to help support that movement.
It’s called ReStored Hope. It's a resale shop opening Saturday in Paris. But those working to organize and hang clothes aren't there to make a quick buck. They're there to make a difference.
"I'm also the high school counselor in town at Paris High School, so I see it first hand, all day, every day,” said Staci Garzolini-Skelton, a board member for Hopes and Dreams Inc. “It amazes me the resiliency of these kiddos, who tonight, they don't know where they're going home to, but today they're in class and doing their best."
Hopes and Dreams Inc. is a non-profit, 501c3. Its hope and dream is to help youth without an address.
"Unaccompanied would mean that their parents or guardians are not capable of taking care of them full-time, and they tend to couch-surf, or go from house to house, or stay with friends or relatives," Garzolini-Skelton explained.
She said the number of homeless youth in the Paris area is a shock to many.
“There were 34 unaccompanied youth in the Paris School District in the high school last year," she said. "So again, that could mean that they're living with a family member but no legal guardianship. If you look district-wide, we're closer to 100 kids that would be considered unaccompanied or homeless."
As it turns out, ReStored Hope is just a tiny piece of the bigger puzzle - the creation of the Hope House.
"We are working toward opening a 16-bed homeless shelter. When the community found out that's what we're working toward and they found out our true numbers of homeless (people) in the community, they really wanted to help. They began donating items,” Garzolini-Skelton shared. “When you're a kid that goes from house to house, you don't really have the ability to carry items around with you. As the donations kept coming in, it kind of clicked. Hey, what about a resale shop?"
So with a quarter at a time, a few dollars here and there, the lives of Paris' youth could be changed forever.
"That's one thing I can tell you about Paris, Illinois. When you need something, they step up, every time," she said.
This Saturday is Restored Hope's grand opening. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. It has items from clothes, to furniture, to home goods and more.
To donate items to the store, organizers said to bring them during store hours or connect with them through the Facebook Page. Monetary donations can also be made to Hopes and Dreams Inc.