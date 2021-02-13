Riverton, ILL. (WAND)- The Village of Riverton is warning residents that because of the frigid temperatures the price of natural gas will go up.
Riverton Officials said over the next four days and potentially through next week prices will rise.
The Village is asking residents to reduce their natural gas usage next week.
Due to the colder weather pipeline companies declared an emergency and placed a restriction on the pipelines.
The Village of Riverton has contacted state and federal officials requesting assistance in resolving this price increase.
The increased prices will be in effect starting February 13 through Tuesday and could last longer.
