SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It’s millions of years in the making! Dinosaurs are coming to Springfield this weekend!
Jurassic Quest is coming to Springfield Nov. 4 – Nov. 6 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
It’s fun for the whole family. Jurassic Quest has dozens of life-size realistic dinosaurs and prehistoric reptiles. There are also fossil digging activities, live shows, and dinosaur rides.
Dinosaur rides are for kids ages 12 and under.
Tickets start at $19. There’s also a Kid Unlimited Admission for $36 which includes unlimited access to activities.
Explore the land of dinosaurs at the following times:
Friday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door at the fairgrounds or online.
WAND News viewers can use the online coupon code ‘TREX’ for 10% off their purchase.
