(WAND)- Amid the coronavirus pandemic, flu and cold season is in full swing. On top of that, RSV season is also posing a threat to children and infants.
RSV, also known as respiratory syntactical virus, is like the common cold. While most cases are mild and resolve themselves in a few days or weeks, some children can become critically ill.
Doctors can only help them breathe easier as no medications can treat it. If someone suspects their child is sick, doctors say they should seek immediate help, as symptoms can be similar to COVID-19.
"Symptoms are similar to the common cold - runny nose, stuffy nose, not as active and they're generally not feeling well,” said Samir Patel, DO, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital,
The best way to prevent RSV is to practice hand washing, avoid those who are sick, avoid large crowds and clean high-touched surfaces at home.
Most importantly, a person should refrain from kissing infants that are not their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.