DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time.
Sign up times are as follows:
Tuesday: 9am-noon & 1pm-4pm
Wednesday & Thursday: 5pm-7pm
November 10th: 3pm-7pm
The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
