SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County is adopting a zero tolerance policy on "Scott's Law"or "Move Over Law" violations.
This comes after troopers were struck and killed while on duty.
Under the law, a driver approaching a stationary emergency or police vehicle must change lanes if possible.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office said there will no longer be supervision offered for Move Over Law violations.
Potential penalties include a fine of up to $10,000 and suspension of driving privileges for up to two years.
Violations resulting in a death could lead to a criminal charge of reckless homicide and up to 14 years in prison.