SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell is calling for action after he said mentally unfit inmates are not getting the attention their status requires.
In January 2023, the Illinois Legislature passed, and Governor Pritzker signed into law a bill allowing the Illinois Department of Human Services to extend the amount of time mentally unfit inmates are allowed to remain in jails prior to being moved to facilities.
The bill was HB 240 from the 102nd General Assembly passed during the lame duck session in January of 2023.
Previously the law required DHS to identify a mental treatment facility within 20 days of the declaration for the inmate to be transferred to.
The 20-day requirement was changed to 60 days, with the ability for DHS to renew the hold every 30 days. Sheriff Campbell said this potentially allows inmates to remain in county jails into perpetuity.
In Sangamon County, since January 1, 2023, Campbell said 26 inmates have remained in custody beyond the 60-day requirement, accumulating 1,302 total days in custody beyond the 60 days in statute.
“These inmates require extraordinary help. I’m baffled as to why the Legislature and the Governor would put these inmates at risk of further deterioration.” Campbell said. “They pose a risk to our staff, other inmates, and themselves. I’m pleading with the Governor and the Department of Human Services to get these inmates to the treatment facilities that they need and the State is required to provide,” he added.
In June of 2022, Sheriff Campbell, through State’s Attorney Dan Wright, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker and DHS for the continued violation of the statute requiring the transfer. Sheriff Campbell won several rule to show cause hearings and DHS was held in contempt for the violation of the law.
Campbell said, "instead of holding DHS accountable for the delay in transferring the inmates to mental health treatment facilities, the Democratic supermajority legislature changed the law to allow this pattern to continue."
“These inmates need mental health treatment that seriously taxes Sheriffs’ resources,” Sheriff Campbell said.
“Almost immediately, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office noticed a pattern of inmates now being consistently held beyond the 60-day requirement, as I expected.”
WAND News has reached out to Sheriff Campbell, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright, DHS, and Governor JB Pritzker's office for comment.
