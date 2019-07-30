GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they captured a man accused of shooting a woman in the head over the weekend.
The United States Marshals Office found Corey M. Cathey at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Cathey is accused of causing the woman's death.
Corey Cathey, 39, was wanted on a warrant of first-degree murder. He was described as armed and dangerous.
Deputies were called to the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue East in Grandview around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Miranda Goddard, 24, was found shot in the head. Goddard died at a nearby hospital.
Cathey will be extradited back to Illinois for trial. It's unclear when exactly that will happen.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the USMS for its diligence and hard work to apprehend Cathey," a press release said.