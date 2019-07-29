GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot in the head Sunday night.
Deputies were called to the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue East in Grandview around 11 p.m. At the scene police found a 24-year-old female who had been shot in the head.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
At this time authorities are still searching for information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 217-753-6840 or Crimestoppers.