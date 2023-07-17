SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since January, three motorcyclists have been killed in crashes in Sangamon County. This is after two straight years of no fatalities in the county.
Local law enforcement say this is a trend they are trying to stop.
"A lot of these accidents happen by distraction, they may not have been focused on driving when driving is a full-time job," said Jack Campbell, the Sangamon County Sheriff.
Campbell added that accidents where cars hit motorcycles can be particularly tragic because motorcyclists are often the ones who are injured, even if they didn't cause the accident.
Drivers who hit motorcyclists can face serious legal consequences.
"It's anything from a simple traffic citation to prison time depending on what the investigation reveals," said Campbell. "It is a tragedy on all ends, both people end up becoming victims so we are trying to avoid that."
Campbell recommends drivers take extra time to check twice before turning onto roads or switching lanes. He said drivers are used to looking for large cars, and not the single headlight of a motorcycle.
He said bikers should focus on being seen as well.
"We ask them to put on high visibility jackets and helmets and t-shirts, just to make them more themselves more visible, and that will protect them on the road, too," said Campbell.
So far in 2023, 61 motorcyclists have been killed in traffic accidents statewide. In the last four years, motorcyclists have been the group with the second most fatalities, with pedestrians coming in first.
