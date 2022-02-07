SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District still has some urbanized area service suspended through Wednesday as it recovers from last week's winter storm.
SMTD's urbanized area service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman is suspended through Wednesday. Service remains out on multiple routes, and while routes some are back to regular service, many still have parts detouring around hazardous streets.
Click here for the latest updates from SMTD.
