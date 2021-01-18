SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A Savoy movie theater is planning to reopen Friday after Illinois leaders announced Region 6 is moving to Tier 1 mitigations.
The Savoy 16 theater was closed in March due to COVID-19 restrictions. It later shut down completely after its former owner, Goodrich Quality Theatres, filed for bankruptcy. Phoenix Theatres Entertainment LLC, based in Knoxville, Tenn., agreed in December to manage the theater, leading to its return.
Phoenix CEO Phil Zacheretti said the company had "a lot of work to do within the next 72 hours" to get it back open by Friday.
According to The News-Gazette, the theater is working to complete health department inspections to figure out if prepared food can be served. It can still open before then with limited, prepackaged food items.
Zacheretti said he's not sure if the IMAX screen can be operating Friday, as it still needs to be serviced.
Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra told the newspaper she's just excited to safely be able to go see a movie.
