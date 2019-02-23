CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of dresses were donated this weekend to make a few girls very happy during the prom season.
Emmanuel Memorial Church members from Say Yes to the Dress gathered this weekend from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to collect dresses and sell them to anyone in need of a prom dress.
All proceeds benefit Courage Connection and for those dresses that no one could purchase, they will also go to Courage Connection.
The goal from members of Say Yes to the Dress is to collect money to help all victims of domestic abuse. Whether that money is used towards food, clothes or hygiene products, the group just wants to help in any way that they can.
Last year, the group had more than 150 dresses to sell but not all of them were able to sell.
All in all, it's a win-win for everyone. Students get less expensive dresses and money is used for a good cause.