DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scammers are getting creative and that can be annoying.
In fact, a 2019 report from the Federal Trade Commission showed phone calls as the number one way people reported being contacted by a scammer. Jay Scott, the Macon County state's attorney, said he's had nearly 200 calls to the elder fraud hotline in a span of two weeks.
"The best thing for people to do if they get this is hang up," Scott said. "And if you get a voicemail about it, just delete it and don't call them back."
Scott, who runs the hotline, said scammers will act like they are part of the IRS or Medicare. It is a sneaky trick to steal one's personal information. The FTC reported losing more than $667 million to impostors.
If one has been scammed, Scott suggested calling the hotline and report it. Even if one knows of a scam going around, they should still call. Scott said "there's a lot of bad stuff out there."
"There's somebody trying to take somebody's money everyday," Scott added.
As soon as the money is stolen, its very difficult to get it back. The number to the Elder Fraud Hotline is 217-615-7582.
Young people are encouraged to call, too. Scott said scammers usually target them when it involves student loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.