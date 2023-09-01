(WAND) — The HSHS Medical Group reports that patients are receiving emails, texts, and phone calls claiming to be HSHS representatives seeking payments for services.
Billing is one of the many systems that has been affected by the systemwide outage that began on Sunday.
HSHS said that no payments are being collected at this time.
The most recent update from hshsupdates.org states that HSHS is "following existing protocols for system outages and nearly all HSHS hospital and clinic locations remain open and are caring for patients."
WAND has reached out to HSHS regarding patient data but we were referred to the website. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
