(WAND) — The Hospital Sisters Health System is continuing to be affected by a systemwide outage that began on Sunday.
Patients trying to visit the website hshs.org get automatically redirected to the page hshsupdates.org. That page provides an update regarding the system outage for HSHS hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, HSHS Medical Group, Prairie Cardiovascular entities, HSHS St. John’s College of Nursing and their community clinic partners.
According to the organization, a system outage that has temporarily taken offline virtually all operating systems. Despite the issues the site says, "nearly all HSHS hospital and clinic locations remain open and are caring for patients."
It is unclear at this time whether patient data has been impacted or when the issue will be resolved.
WAND has reached out to HSHS for more information. Representatives were not immediately available.
