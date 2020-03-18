(WAND) - A supermarket chain has joined other businesses in creating senior-only shopping hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schnucks, which has central Illinois locations in Springfield, Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, said the first hour of operations each day (6-7 a.m.) will be for people at age 60 and over. It will be for "those who are most at risk of COVID-19", per the business.
The company said it heard from customers who expressed concerns about possible COVID-19 exposure.
"By allowing seniors and those who are most at risk to be the first in our stores, we hope we can make it just a little bit easier for them to feel comfortable while picking up the groceries and household items they need," a Schnucks statement said. "We are asking all of our customers to assist us in supporting those in our communities who are most vulnerable."
Schnucks joins Dollar General and several Niemann Foods businesses (Save-A-Lot and MyCountyMarket) in establishing shopping hours for just seniors.