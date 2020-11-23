SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois high school seniors could get college scholarships if they demonstrate efforts to help the outdoor environment.
Seniors can apply for one of four one-time scholarships of $2,000, which are available through the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) and its 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. According to a press release, the scholarships are awarded to "encourage the next generation of leaders to preserve and enhance a sustainable outdoor environment."
Seniors who show an effective, voluntary and long-term dedication to the "preservation, protection, enhancement and/or promotion of Illinois' natural resources" are eligible. Applicants need to be Illinois residents and seniors at Illinois high schools in the year of the scholarship award.
Officials said one of the four scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee.
The deadline to apply is March 1, 2021. People can find detailed instructions and the 2021 application form through this link.
The Conservation Achievement Scholarship has been awarded since 2005 with help from multiple organizations and people. There have been a total of 71 winners and $146,000 awarded.
People who wish for more information or who want to make a donation to help the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program can call the Illinois Conservation Foundation at (217)785-2003 or email dnr.icf@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.