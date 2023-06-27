PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — The Paris School District has heavily redacted a subpoena it received from a federal grand jury in Peoria. The district is refusing to say what the grand jury is seeking even though there is no court order preventing them disclosing the contents of the subpoena.
Earlier this month the FBI searched the home of the school superintendent, Dr. Jeremy Larson. The State Board of Education stated there has been questionable spending. Larson and a district employee, Sally Keller, have been put on paid administrative leave.
“It is our understanding that there is no actual funds missing. And I repeat that. There is no actual funds missing,” School Board President Kevin Knoepfel said Monday evening.
John Kraft of the Edgar County Watchdogs pointed to several cases where the contents of such subpoenas falls under the Freedom of Information Act.
