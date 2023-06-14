PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — FBI agents were on the scene in Paris on Tuesday executing a search in the 700 block of Tenbroeck Street before noon.
WAND reached out to the FBI who confirmed that they were conducting "court authorized activity" but would give no further details.
Records from the Assessor's Office show that the house belongs to Jeremy Larson, the Paris Union School District No. 95 Superintendent.
WAND reached out to Larson for comment but did not receive a reply.
The Paris Union School District declined to comment.
The Illinois State Board of Education Executive Director of Communications Jackie Matthews sent out a release stating that a routine audit of the district had findings that prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring. Approximately $3.24 million was identified "in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries."
The monitoring included federal grants which means that federal law enforcement authorities are aware of the questioned costs.
ISBE also stated that personnel decisions regarding the superintendent are up to the local school board.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
