CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign teacher uses music to engage elementary school students and teach them social-emotional learning.
Sherena Small has been a social worker for 13 years. However, for the last five years, she has worked in a classroom. She told WAND News, she makes an effort to give kids a voice and make a strong connection with them.
"Oftentimes, building that relationship with the kids does make them more open to being able to talk to you and be more open to ideas."
One way Small started to connect with her students was through music and Flocabulary.
"We all remember the ABC song and 'Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,'" said Stratton Academy of the Arts Social Worker. "So, I started to see us working with kids and using the power of music to connect with them."
When she was a social worker at an Arizona school, Small would help students create rap/hip hop songs about social-emotional learning topics like respect, empathy, and active listening.
"The songs are catchy," she said. "These are all things kids need to learn about."
The students help write the songs and even pick out the beats. Small said she's already seen the songs impact students.
She recalled a time at the end of the school day when she was in a rush to get out. A student asked her a question, but Small was unable to help the student with the task because it was the end of the day. Small told WAND, the student looked at her and said, "Is that empathy?"
"I was like 'well, I'm happy you are noticing what that is.'"
Small hopes the songs stick with the students and shape them into better students and community members.
"It's all about planting that seed," she explained. "I'm planting that seed and other people will come along and water it throughout their lives and they will grow into good citizens and good people."
Her efforts have gained traction within the district and just a few weeks ago, instructional platform company Nearpod recognized her as an Educator of the Year.
