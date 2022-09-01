DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo was grated accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums independent Accreditation Commission.
The accreditation process requires the zoo to participate in on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals, as well as a detailed application.
The inspection looks at animal care and welfare, keeper training, financial stability, educational programming, conservation efforts, risk management, and safety of staff, visitors, and animals.
Scovill Zoo has received accreditation for the upcoming five years and will undergo the accreditation process again in 2027.
The Decatur Park District will be celebrating the zoo on September 10 at the Zoorific Evening Event. The adult only event will include food drinks, and animal experiences with an auction at the end of the night. All proceeds will go to the zoo to help sustain and expand their efforts. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.
Scovill Zoo is open for general admission through October 10.
Boo at the Zoo will be held October 14-16, 20-23-and 27-30.
