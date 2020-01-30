SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Grey skies and frigid temperatures can have an effect on one's mental health.
Mental health experts say symptoms of depression can show during the winter months. January and February are usually the peak of Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.
Research shows SAD "begins and ends at about the same times every year". Dr. Sara Bahn is a psychologist in Springfield. She said this form of depression is common in Central Illinois.
"It really does impact any range of age and background," Bahn said. "I think it's important for people to really view it as a part of a natural course of shift in moods and how we adjust to our environment."
The seasonal change could play a role if someone is feeling hopelessness, fatigue or avoiding activities they'd usually enjoy. Bahn suggested one should exercise, drink water and pay attention to their diet.
Most importantly, she suggested seeing a psychologist before symptoms get worse.
"I'm really big on people not neglecting themselves and paying attention," Bahn said.
Treatment for Seasonal Affective Disorder includes light therapy, talk therapy or medications.