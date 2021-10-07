MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A second person has been convicted after authorities found a man dead while surrounded by rotting food, feces and urine in a Monticello home.
In August of 2018, authorities discovered 64-year-old Ronald Blankenship's body at a house in the 300 block of West Monroe Street in Monticello. He had puppy pads under him, and police reported the bed had mice feces on it. Used adult diapers were stored in bags around Blankenship.
Police had called conditions they found in the home "deplorable." Police Chief John Carter said the smell was "one of the worst smells I have ever smelled."
A stoma in the victim's neck that was previously connected to a dehumidifier to keep it moist had been dried up. It was filled with mucus and sputum. In a preliminary autopsy, investigators found Blankenship had severe bilateral bronchopneumonia of the lungs and a closed off larynx, along with high blood sugar and an enlarged heart.
Blankenship did not have clothing when he was found and did not seem well cared for, authorities said. Four dogs and three cats were removed fomr the home, and one of the dogs had to be euthanized due to poor health.
Blankenship's death initially led to the arrests of Mason Brown, 37, Christie Brown, 64, and Justin Tatman, 40. Christie Brown was found guilty Thursday of criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person and aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. She will be sentenced on Dec. 7, 2021.
Mason Brown was convicted in August 2021 on similar charges and is serving five years in prison, which will be followed by one year of parole.
Charges against Tatman were dismissed in June, court records show.
Blankenship shared and co-owned a Monticello with Christie Brown. He was the the brother of Christie and the uncle of Mason, according to The News-Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.