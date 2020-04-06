LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A second staff member at Logan Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, per Illinois Department of Corrections records.
An IDOC page tracking COVID-19 cases across the state prison system had the update listed early Monday. WAND-TV reported the first positive case involving Logan staff on Friday.
Danville Correctional Center has its first case of COVID-19 after a staff member there tested positive.
IDOC officials previously announced all facilities with positive cases of COVID-19 are on lockdown, preventing any movement around buildings outside of medical care staff.
There are 40 staff and 62 inmates in the IDOC system who have COVID-19, the web page showed. As of early Monday, Stateville Correctional Center, located in Crest Hill, by far had the most positive cases with 24 staff members and 56 inmates.
There are over 11,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Over 270 people in the state have died.
