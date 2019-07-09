DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Earthquakes in Illinois are not uncommon.
In 2008, Mt. Carmel was rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2. It was felt in 18 states. Illinois is at risk of two seismic zones: the Wabash Valley and the New Madrid.
Scientist believe there is a 25 to 40 percent chance of an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 or higher within 50 years. That could happen any time and it is best to stay prepared. Joan Gomberg, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Washington, said earthquakes typically happen with no warning.
"What you want to do is get some place where you can protect yourself ... particularly (from) things that might fall on you," Gomberg suggested.
This means a house has to be shake-proof. One can start by securing heavy objects to the walls with studs and anchors. Don't sleep under objects that could injure the head.
Gomberg said people have to be ready for earthquakes, just like any other natural disaster. That involves having a plan.
"Certainly a few days, a supply of water and food," Gomberg said. "It's really good to have a contact outside the region."
If and when an earthquake ever happens, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said people should always drop, find cover and hold on to something until the quakes stop.