TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers are working a crash after a semi caught fire on Interstate 57 near Tuscola.
The vehicle caught fire and is blocking both northbound lanes of I-57, one mile south of Tuscola.
Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Arcola exit.
Southbound is down to one lane with slow moving traffic.
ISP said this could be an extended closure due to a difficult vehicle recovery.
Drivers are told to avoid this area if possible.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.