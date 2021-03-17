CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is reintroducing a measure that would require pharmacies to post a notice informing consumers that a consumer may request current pharmacy retail prices at the point of sale.
“Retail prices at pharmacies generally bear no relationship to the actual market prices of the medications,” Bennett said. “Patients deserve to know the ‘real’ price of the medication they intend to purchase so they can make an informed decision about where they buy their prescriptions.”
Under Senate Bill 1682, pharmacies would be required to post a notice informing consumers that they may request current pharmacy retail prices at the point of sale and must also provide customers directly with the retail price of a prescription drug, both in writing and electronically prior to purchase.
“Only informed and empowered consumers can impose pricing pressure on drug manufacturers,” Bennett said. “It’s time to give consumers the pricing information they deserve.”
Bennett introduced this measure last spring, but the legislation lost momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 1682 passed the Senate Licensed Activities Committee Wednesday and advances to the Senate floor.
