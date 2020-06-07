ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S Senator Tammy Duckworth continues to push her police reform bill in light of the recent events centering around the death of George Floyd.
It's called the Police Training and Independent Review Act. The law encourages improved police training and use of independent investigation and prosecution to eliminate inherent conflicts with police.
"As long as Donald Trump is president and Mitch McConnell is the leader of the Senate, it has zero chances of passing," Duckworth told MSNBC's Joy Reid.
Duckworth introduced the bill three years ago and it "hasn't been given the light of day."
According to Politico, federal law states that police officers have to willfully deprive a person of their constitutional rights in order to be charged with wrongdoing.
According to the U.S Department of Justice, Democrats want to revise the federal standard from "willful" to "knowingly or reckless disregard" as well as altering the language covering when such illegal acts are found to have resulted in someone's death.
Reid also asked Duckworth whether she was being vetted by Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate.
"Their process is just moving on their own, I'm not going to get involved in the process they're going through," said Duckworth. "Ill let that process move on it's own."
