September is National Self-Care Awareness month.
Advanced Dermatology recently surveyed 2,000 Americans to learn about who is practicing self-care in 2019 and the most popular self-care routines.
The survey found 84% of respondents consider self-care a necessity rather than an indulgence.
Men and women spend about the same amount of time a week on self-care, an average of 83 minutes.
57% of respondents have felt guilty after making more time for self-care.
The top reasons people listed for practicing self-care were to reduce stress, feel more positive, and improve mental health.