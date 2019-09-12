yoga

(WAND) - September is National Self-Care Awareness month.

Advanced Dermatology recently surveyed 2,000 Americans to learn about who is practicing self-care in 2019 and the most popular self-care routines.

The survey found 84% of respondents consider self-care a necessity rather than an indulgence.

Men and women spend about the same amount of time a week on self-care, an average of 83 minutes.

57% of respondents have felt guilty after making more time for self-care.

The top reasons people listed for practicing self-care were to reduce stress, feel more positive, and improve mental health.