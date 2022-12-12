SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Lincoln Land Community College has a new staff member.
"Pawfficer" Ember was sworn in at a ceremony conducted by LLCC Police Chief Chris Russell and LLCC President Charlotte Warren Monday.
Ember is a 2 year old rescue, who underwent therapy and outreach training at SIT Service Dogs. She has been on campus for two weeks so far and has already made an impact on students and staff.
College leaders said Ember serves two purposes on campus. One is to provide a calming experience for students in a time where stress can be high.
"Animals are just very calming and and you can talk to animals and pet them and they just give back without any expectations," said President Warren. "We've had opportunities for service animals to come on campus but not one who lives here, so to have one that 24 hours a day is available, I think is going to be really good for our campus."
Ember is also an outreach dog, which means she helps the campus police departments connect with students. She has been on campus two weeks already, and students have already stopped by to visit her.
One of her biggest duties so far has been helping students and staff decompress during finals week. Ember has a designated staff person who is charge of her, and makes sure that she gets fed and walked enough time a day.
"There's been more students come to our office in the last two weeks then in the two years prior total," said Chief Russell. "Everybody's happy to see Ember, and she's happy to see them, so it's worked out really well."
