MAROA, Ill. (WAND)- The Maroa Fire Department and seven other surrounding area fire departments battled a residential fire early Thursday morning.
According to officials, the Maroa Fire Department responded to a first alarm fire at 12:34 a.m. on Thursday. Shortly after going en route, Maroa's command requested a 2nd alarm which brought Warrensburg, Latham, and Harristown Fire Departments.
Also assisting with the fire were Argenta-Oreana, Hickory Point, Clinton, and Kenney Fire departments.
Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed.
Occupants were reported to be out of the home at the time of the fire.
Fire crews had the scene cleared by 3:30 a.m.
