DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of attacking a transgender woman at a Forsyth Casey's made his first appearance in court on Friday.
Scott Collins, was charged with a hate crime, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and criminal damage back in May.
While in court on Friday, several gathered outside the Macon County Courthouse in support of Braxton Bunch, the person Collins is accused of attacking.
People gathered armed with signs reading "Hate has no place here," and "Protect our trans sister."
August Reed, an organizer of the event told WAND, "it is our community, this courthouse is our courthouse, these streets are our streets, and this town is our town. Our includes trans people, our include people of color, our includes disabled ppl, our includes homeless and ppl in poverty, You want to know what our doesn't include? Hate."
Bunch reported she has received a lot of support and her goal is to help Illinoisans recognize the difficulties of being transgender.
"I'm just hoping to open up more people's eyes in the world that trans girls are here, trans girls are people, trans rights are human rights,"
Participants of the rally took turns speaking out on the regularity of these attacks in central Illinois.
Reed continued "In less than 3 months, Decatur has experienced two violent targeted anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black hate crimes. Less than 3 months. And those are just the ones that have been reported on."
During the court hearing Scott requested time to retain counsel, which the judge granted.
Scott is scheduled to return to court on July 11.
