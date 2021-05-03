(WAND) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the majority of the WAND News viewing area. The watch is in effect until 9:00 p.m.
All of Central Illinois is under a slight risk for severe weather Monday evening, the area is in a risk level of two out of five.
Timing of the storms is expected between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. for Central Illinois, as storms travel northwest to southwest across the Central Illinois viewing area. Main concerns this evening will be winds around 60+ miles per hour and large hail. Some tornadoes are possible in the storms.
